The Ismail Sabri government has violated the nation-building principles and polices of the nation’s founding fathers enunciated in the Constitution and Rukun Negara by claiming that it is now opposed to Octoberfest

The Ismail Sabri government has violated the nation-building principles and policies of the nation’s founding fathers as enunciated in the Malaysian Constitution and Rukun Negara by claiming that it is now opposed to Octoberfest.

This is not the policy of the government fo 65 years.

Bapa Malaysia, Tunku Abdul Rahman, the second Prime Minsiter and the third Prime Minister, Tun Hussein Onn, will be utterly shocked at such fundamental betrayals if they are alive today.

When did the Cabinet take a position that the government is opposed to the Octoberfest.

Last month, the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Idris Ahmad told Parliament: “Although non-Muslims are not prohibited from drinking alcohol, the government is of the opinion that allowing this festival to happen and making it open to the public should not happen as it will cause social problems, as alcohol is seen to affect the harmony, order and safety of the community.”

The Ismail Sabri government owes it to the people to cite when his Cabinet took the decision of officially opposing the Octoberfest.

Is the Ismail Sabri government aware that in the Transparency International (TI) Corruption Perception Index (CPI) 2021, Malaysia is ranked No. 62 out of 180 countries surveyed, the lowest ranking for Malaysia since the annual TI CPI ranking started in 1995.

Furthermore, is the Ismail Sabri government aware that all the 61 countries which have better TI CPI than Malaysia allow Octoberfest in their countries, including Muslim countries like United Arab Emirates (ranked 24), Qatar (ranked 31), Saudi Arabia (ranked 55), Oman (ranked 56) and Jordan (ranked 60).

Even in Palestine, which is not in the 180 countries surveyed by TI, Octoberfest is celebrated.

Can the Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri explain why his government is more concerned about Octoberfest than corruption?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Parliament on Monday, 1st August 2022