I have never suggested to Mahathir who should be appointed to Cabinet or high office, and the posts he or she should hold, before or after Mahathir became Prime Minister of Pakatan Harapan Government

This is a very DAP occasion as DAP had always been in the forefront of change.

‘We started as a political party 56 years ago espousing change in Malaysia in fulfilment of the Malaysian Dream, where every Malaysian, regardless of race, religion or region, is entitled to justice, freedom, equality and fair-play.

When the world entered the Information Age, we were the first political party to go on-line.

Today, in the era of block-chain technology and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), we are the first to offer something unique and unprecedented – the co-ownership of Tony Pua’s “Langkah Sheraton” painting to symbolise Malaysians’ co-ownership of the nation.

The infamous Sheraton Move political conspiracy which stole the people’s five-year mandate to the Pakatan Harapan to bring about change and institutional reforms after six decades of UMNO rule and hegemony must be remembered by all Malaysians.

There is an attempt through fake news, false allegations and repetitive demonization to paint the political developments in the country after the 14the General Election in 2018 in black-and-what terms – with the 22-month Pakatan Harapan government painted in the blackest of hues.

The Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri justified the Sheraton Move conspiracy at the Selangor Barisan Nasional Convention yesterday with the allegation of DAP dominance in the Pakatan Harapan government.

How could this be, for the DAP had six Ministers in the 28-member Pakatran Harapan Cabinet – how could six members dominate 28 members?

Just like the allegation of the DAP was anti-Malay and anti-Islam, this allegation of

DAP dominance in the Pakatan Harapan Government had no basis or truth whatsoever.

Let me reveal something which I had never said before.

I have never suggested to Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad who should be appointed to Cabinet or high office, or the post he or she should hold before or after Mahathir became Prime Minister of Pakatan Harapan Government

I wanted Mahathir to have a free hand, based on the pledges Pakatan Harapan had made in the Election Manifesto.

I met Mahathir in mid-2019 to impress on him the importance of fulfilling the election pledges of Pakatan Harapan, and I suggested to him to be frank with the people if there were any election pledge which could not be fulfilled and to explain why, as I believed the people will understand such frankness.

I had hoped to meet the Prime Minister in the mid-term of the Pakatan Harapan Government, whether Mahathir or Anwar Ibrahim, but the Pakatan Harapan Government was unconstitutionally, undemocratically and illegally toppled at the end February 2020 after 22 months – the infamous Sheraton Move.

We must make the people understand that the Pakatan Harapan parties were serious about the Pakatan Harapan pledges, and we were given five years to fulfil them, but in 22 months the Pakatan Harapan government was toppled from office and denied the five years to implement them.

Our challenge today is to summon the people to renew their courage, hope and inspiration to continue the struggle for national reforms and change so that Malaysia can become a world-class great nation but which were denied by the Sheraton Move conspiracy.

We must not surrender our rights and give up our Malaysian Dream to the Sheraton Move conspirators.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Statement by Lim Kit Siang at the Press Conference in the Soft Launch of NTF (Non-fungible token) project of Tony Pua’s “Langkah Sheraton” painting at Theatre Impian, Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 1st August 2022