The Penang State Government welcomes today’s unanimous decision by the Federal Court of Malaysia which declared, among others, the following (“Decision”) –

“Article 14A of the Penang State Constitution is not void as it is not inconsistent with Article 10(1)(c) of the Federal Constitution”

The Decision was the much desired outcome of the Penang State Government’s application to determine the constitutionality of Article 14A of the Penang State Constitution. In this regard, the Seberang Jaya, Sg Acheh, Bertam and Telok Bahang assemblymen had earlier filed an Originating Summons against the State Assembly of Penang and the Honourable State Assembly Speaker to challenge the constitutionality of Article 14A(1) of the Penang State Constitution (“Article 14A(1)”), and to stop the four seats concerned from being declared vacant pursuant to Article 14A(1).

The Penang State Executive Council will meet on Friday, 5 August 2022 to deliberate on the next course of action.

Chow Kon Yeow Penang Chief Minister

Media statement by Chow Kon Yeow in Komtar, George Town on Wednesday, 3rd August 2022