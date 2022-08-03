The Federal Government should not treat Sarawak and Sabah as dumping grounds for civil servants facing disciplinary actions

The recent move by Federal Government to transfer nine police officers who were being probed for extorting a businessman in Gombak, Selangor, to Sabah and Sarawak is an outright insult and huge disservice to both our regions.

The Federal Government should not treat Sarawak and Sabah as dumping grounds for civil servants facing disciplinary actions.

Such actions opens a bigger question on the “frequency of such an action” and whether over the years this has been common practice to merely transfer “problematic” and even non-performing civil servants to these 2 regions.

How frequent does this happen, and how far back does this problem happen? If so, why was there no objection by the State Government if they are aware of the matter.

It this now considered common and acceptable practice by the government?

I am submitting an urgent question in Parliament under the Minister’s Question Time (MQT) for the government to be transparent on total civil servants transfer on disciplinary reasons to both Sabah & Sarawak.

I strongly urge the Minister takes this matter seriously and take the responsibility to answer this question in Parliament.

At the end of the day, maybe there is a need to reform and put in place a proper mechanism to address unscrupulous and non-performing civil servants rather than merely transferring them here and there and passing the problem to either another state or even department.

Such move is not meant to punish our civil servants, but to set a good standard and competency of our civil service which is the backbone of our government. This includes having better and equitable incentives for those performing under merits.

Dr. Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen DAPSY NATIONAL CHIEF & MP FOR BANDAR KUCHING

Media statement by Dr. Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 3rd August 2022