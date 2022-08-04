Is the MACC aware how much money was spent from the 1MDB scandal in the 13th General Election in 2013?

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaffar told Parliament yesterday in reply to a question from DAP MP for Bukit Gelugor Ramkarpal Singh that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is currently reviewing a report on a Minister and two deputy Ministers for alleged misappropriation of funds.

This follows the testimony in June by the UMNO President, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in his own corruption trial that three UMNO MPs quit the party to save themselves from being investigated by the MACC.

More than a month has passed since Zahid’s testimony.

The MACC owes Malaysians an explanation why investigations have not been opened against the Minister, Mustapha Mohamad (Prime Minister’s Depart,emt) and the two deputy ministers, Ermieyati Samsudin (Prime Minister’s Department) and Noor Azmi Ghazali (Heath) named by Zahid and why it is taking MACC more than a month to “review” the report.

When will the “review” be followed by “investigation”?

There has recently been a lot of talk about a political financing act, with the Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri listing it as one of the “reforms” he wanted to do following the passing of anti-hopping law to discourage MPs from switching parties.

Is the MACC aware how much money was spent from the 1MDB scandal in the 13th General Election 2013?

Is this the reason why for a decade, no leader of UMNO or Barisan Nasional has dared to condemn the 1MDB scandal although the Finance Minister, Tengku Zarul Abdul Aziz told Parliament that as of June 30, the remaining debtg commitment of 1MDB is RM32.08 billion?

This is a test of the ability of MACC to fight corruption in Malaysia.

According to the Azimah Omar judgement on former Attorney-General Mohamed Apandi’s defamation suit against me, Apandi when he was Attorney-

General “failed to give any cogent reasons behind his perplexing insistence to adopt the donation narrative (while absolving Najib Razak) although he readily admitted that his Riyadh delegation has utterly failed in its mission to verify the truth behind the fabled and fantastical donation” and that “the Riyadh delegation had failed to speak or even meet with the fabled donor”.

Azam Baki was a member of this Riyadh delegation in Oct. 2015.

Can he throw light on whether the Riyadh delegation of which he was a member met the “fabled donor” of Najib’s RM2.6 billion donation ?

Last month, the UMNO deputy president Mohamad Hassan said it is “not impossible” for BN to defeat DAP in Penang in the upcoming general election.

Barisan Nasional tried to recapture Penang state government in the 2013 general election, and Najib had appointed Jho Low as his strategic adviser for the objective.

Is the MACC aware as to the amount of monies spent from the 1MDB scandal in the 2013 general election for BN to recapture Penang, and whether UMNO and Barisan Nasional will be able to find another Jho Low for the role to recapture Penang in the 15th General Election?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 4th August 2022