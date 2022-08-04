Kudos to the Federal Court for making a landmark ruling in favour of the validity of Penang’s anti-hopping law made in 2012

Kudos to the Federal Court for making a landmark ruling in favour of the validity of Penang’s anti-hopping law made in 2012, thereby over-ruling the previous 1992 Supreme Court ruling in the Nordin Saleh’s precedent case. Clearly the PH Penang state government in 2012 had taken the correct step to amend the Penang state constitution.

The seven-person bench chaired by Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat today made the unanimous ruling that Section 14A of the Penang state constitution is legal and constitutional in accordance with the Federal Constitution. I am particularly gratified as I had tabled the amendment to the Penang state constitution Section 14A in 2012 in my capacity as Penang Chief Minister then.

This new Federal Court ruling will be welcomed by all who wish to see clean politics cleansed from opportunists who are willing to betray the mandate given by their voters by hopping to another political party for positions and personal benefit.

This good news follows the Dewan Rakyat successfully passing the federal-level anti-hopping constitutional amendments with 209 MPs supporting, more than the 148 MPs or 2/3 MPs required on July 28. By banning political “frogs”, we raise the standards of Malaysian politics, but we still have a lot of work towards further political reforms that promote accountability and transparency.

Lim Guan Eng DAP National Chairman & MP For Bagan

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 4th August 2022