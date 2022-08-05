The Penang State Government remains resolute in upholding the voters’ mandate, and elected representatives must be held accountable for action(s) contrary to the given mandate

Pursuant to the Federal Court of Malaysia’s unanimous decision on the constitutionality of Article 14A of the Penang State Constitution (“Art.14A”) on 3 August 2022 (“Federal Court’s Unanimous Decision”), the Penang State Executive Council has today decided on the following course of action –

the State Government’s solicitors are instructed to write to the High Court in Penang for an early date in respect of all three Originating Summons (“Three OS”) filed by the Seberang Jaya, Sungai Acheh, Bertam and Telok Bahang assemblymen. As the proceedings at the High Court were earlier put on hold pending the determination by the Federal Court – (i) parties would now need to appear before the High Court for the Three OS to continue and/or be disposed in accordance with the Federal Court’s Unanimous Decision and otherwise according to law; and (ii) any decision made by the High Court shall be part of the process in declaring the affected seat(s) vacant, as the case may be; and guided by the Federal Court’s Unanimous Decision, Art. 14A is constitutional and shall remain as it is. As such, there shall not be any sitting to amend the Penang State Constitution.

The Penang State Government remains resolute in upholding the voters’ mandate, and elected representatives must be held accountable for action(s) contrary to the given mandate.

Chow Kon Yeow Penang Chief Minister

Media statement by Chow Kon Yeow in Komtar, George Town on Friday, 5th August 2022