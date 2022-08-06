The double-standards of MACC in pursuing Zahid Hamidi for receiving corruption funds but not other ex-UMNO leaders who defected to Bersatu is an additional reason for Azam Baki to resign as MACC Commissioner

The double-standards of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission or MACC in pursuing UMNO President Zahid Hamidi for receiving corruption funds, but not taking action against other ex-UMNO leaders who defected to Bersatu, is an additional reason for Azam Baki to resign as MACC Commissioner. MACC is reviewing investigation papers on alleged misappropriation of funds by a Minister and two deputy ministers, not on MACC’s own initiative, but after Zahid exposed it in court.

In a recent parliamentary written reply, law minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar told Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh that MACC was “looking into this issue” against economic affairs minister Mustapa, deputy law minister Mas Ermieyati Samsuddin and deputy health minister Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali following reports lodged with MACC on alleged misappropriation of UMNO party’s funds worth tens of millions of ringgit.

In June, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi testified in his corruption trial in court that three Umno MPs from Jeli (Mustapa), Masjid Tanah (Mas Ermieyati) and Bagan Serai (Noor Azmi).had left the party and hopped over to Bersatu after the 14th general election (GE14) “out of fear” that they would be investigated by MACC.

Zahid claimed in court that Mustapa, who was also the then Kelantan Umno chief, had taken more than RM30 million that was supposed to be used to bring home Kelantan residents from the Klang Valley to vote in the state, but was not sent. He also said the Deputy Law Minister Mas Ermieyati had been entrusted with funds to manage Puteri Umno in GE14, but claimed it was transferred to another account for her personal use. Noor Azmi’s brother had misappropriated funds meant for development in the constituency.

This raises the question of double-standards by MACC as to why Zahid was investigated and charged but not the Minister and 2 Deputy Ministers. Azam Baki should have resigned for failing to uphold the highest standards of integrity, independence and professionalism of MACC as evidenced by Azam’s misconduct in 4 glaring instances.

One, in questioning the veracity, credibility and reliability of TI’s CPI, which is accepted by all countries globally and multilateral institutions such as the United Nations, World Bank and International Monetary Fund. Two, shamelessly lying that his shares’ trading account was operated through his brother by proxy merely to cover up Azam’s unexplained wealth and extraordinary share trading involving millions of Ringgit?

Three, that MACC found no evidence of abuse of power in its investigation against former Prasarana non-executive chairperson and UMNO MP Tajuddin Abdul Rahman over alleged abuses of power during his tenure in Prasarana, even though MACC had already arrested him in May 2021. Four, allowing MACC to be used as a political weapon for the benefit of the government by only acting against opposition MPs and stopping such action when they defect to support the Prime Minister.

Lim Guan Eng DAP National Chairman & MP For Bagan

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 6th August 2022