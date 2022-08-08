5 questions for Najib to answer, in order for him to prove his contention that PH was the one responsible for LCS RM9 billion scandal.

The PAC Report on LCS Project was tabled in Parliament last week. The report exposed how the project was bound to fail due to the wrongdoings and misdemeanour since day 1 of the project.
The former Prime Minister Najib Razak became the person reacted the most to the exposure, despite not being named in the report. In the past two days, Najib was trying hard to implicate that the non-completion and non-delivery of LCS was due to PH Government, by twisting the clear facts exposed in the PAC Report.
I have a few questions for Najib to answer, in order for him to prove his contention that PH was the one who caused the non-delivery of LCS.
Anyone who read the PAC report will answer all the above in negative.
The works at the site were stopped because the Contractor, BNS was unable to pay the OEM and the Sub-Contractor. There are 164 OEM remains unpaid by BNS, and this figure was even much higher with a total number of 400 OEM mentioned by the Defence Minister in his statement a few days ago!
The mismanagement of the project fund is admitted by the BNS LCS Program Director, Kepten (B) Ir. Azhar, the witness from BNS at the PAC proceedings. He said: “Isu yang kita hadapi di dalam Boustead Naval Shipyard ini agak parah ya di mana ia melibatkan ketirisan pengurusan kewangan. Bagi saya, itu adalah isu utama yang melibatkan kepada permasalahan semasa.” (Page 63 of the PAC report)
Who has actually benefited from the project fund? The problem has all started from year 2011 where Najib was the then Prime Minister. Najib must come clean. Why didn’t he ever take any actions to find out the root cause of the problem and launch an investigation to the issue?