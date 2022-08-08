Heads must indeed roll for littoral combat ships’ (LCS) procurement fiasco

Heads must indeed roll for littoral combat ships’ (LCS) procurement fiasco, especially high-ranking Minister who had direct and indirect decision making power in the whole process to ensure such a scandal which not only involves the wastage of billions of public funds, but more importantly jeopardise and compromise national security, must not be swept under the carpet.

The Prime Minister’s deafening silence on the matter even after so many days after the release of the PAC report speaks volume of how the government do not take this matter seriously and do not intend to remain accountable, especially since big leaders within his own party and government are involved in this scandal.

The LCS project is an RM9 billion contract to procure six LCS ships for the navy, which was initiated in 2011, but with zero results up till today.

The first LCS was contracted to be delivered in April 2019, the second in February 2020, the third in December 2020, the fourth in October 2021, the fifth in August 2022 and the sixth in June 2023.

While not a single LCS had been completed and delivered, there was a ludicrous “launching” ceremony for the first ship in 2017 to mislead even the Royal family on the matter.

On top of that the navy’s view as an end user was ignored by the Defence Ministry and BNS in the implementation of the LCS project. Multiple letters to the Prime Minister Najib then was also ignored

That is why, i urge for the authorities to take this matter seriously and investigate all those involved including the former Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and current Defence Minister Hishamuddin Hussein and other leaders that are involved in this fiasco.

DAPSY Malaysia will launch a nationwide police report against the individual involved and we encourage fellow Malaysians to even do the same as this not only cause a wastage of billions of public funds, but more importantly jeopardise and compromise and safety and security of our country.

Fact of the matter, the very Barisan Nasional(BN) government that is involved in this scandal are the very government in power today and asking the people to give them a big majority in the next election in the guise of political stability and investors confidence. What they are actually asking for is unfettered powers without the need for accountability just like what is happening with this case.

That is why we must not buy in to this narrative of the need for huge majority for political stability and investors confidence. Fact is, what investors want is good governance, consistency and stability in policies not a government without accountability.

Dr. Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen DAPSY NATIONAL CHIEF & MP FOR BANDAR KUCHING

Media statement by Dr. Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 8th August 2022