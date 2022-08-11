Bayan Lepas LRT Pre-Qualification Period has been extended to 7 October 2022 to enable more companies to register

On 20 July 2022, the Penang State Government launched the Pre-Qualification stage for the Bayan Lepas Light Rail Transit (LRT) project to invite interested local and international companies to register their interest and submit documentation to be considered for the upcoming Request for Proposal tender.

We are pleased to announce the Pre-Qualification stage has received good response from local and international companies. As of 8 August 2022, over 40 local and international companies have registered, purchased and downloaded the pre-qualification documents from the Penang Infrastructure Corporation (PIC) website.

The Penang State Government has also received requests from many companies including several international firms from Europe and Asia specialising in railway construction to extend the pre-qualification document submission period. An extension would allow them more time to prepare the necessary documentation, such as letters of support from financial institutions, as well as form joint ventures with local companies.

Therefore, the Penang State Government has agreed to extend the pre-qualification period from 24 August to 7 October 2022.

Interested companies are required to submit their pre-qualification documents no later than 12pm on 7 October 2022 (Friday).

The pre-qualification registration, which was closed on 8 August 2022, has been reopened until 19 August 2022 to enable more interested companies to register.

Completed pre-qualification documents must be submitted in a sealed envelope clearly marked with the proposal title and reference number at the top centre of the envelope; and placed in the Tender Box at the PIC office in KOMTAR.

Companies that need to obtain more details can email [email protected]

The Penang State Government would like to thank all companies for their interest in making the Bayan Lepas LRT a reality.

Zairil Khir Johari PENANG STATE EXCO FOR INFRASTRUCUTURE AND TRANSPORT

Media statement by Zairil Khir Johari in George Town on Thursday, 11th August 2022