Hishamuddin should visit the LCS scandal protestors in Sogo in KL tomorrow and assure them that all wrongdoers in the scandal would be brought to justice and that the nation’s security and sovereignty would be safeguarded with a rescue plan for the six LCS

The Defence Minister, Hishammuddin Hussein should visit the RM9 billion littoral combat ships (LCSO) scandal protestors in Sogo in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow and assure them that all the wrongdoers of the LCS scandal would be brought to justice that that the nation’s security and sovereignty would be safeguarded with a rescue plan for the six LCS.

It has been reported that a protest has been planned tomorrow in Kuala Lumpur to highlight the LCS scandal.

The organisers of the protest have asked the government to be responsible for the RM9 billion LCS scandal as no serious action had been taken so far.

It is important that the government is seen to be able to provide a resolution to the RM9 billion LCS scandal as the security and sovereignty of the nation should not be trifled with.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Saturday, 13th August 2022