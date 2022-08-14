Najib’s most extraordinary statement in not denying that he was the “hidden hand” behind the RM9 billion LCS scandal but asking for proof that he was the “hidden hand”

Former Prime Minister Najib Razak has made a most extraordinary statement – not denying that he was the “hidden hand” behind the RM9 billion littoral combatant ship (LCS) scandal but asking for proof that he was the “hidden hand”.

Najib said those blaming him for the failed procurement of the six LCS should show proof he interfered with the ships’ design or took money from the project.

Is Najib playing a children game of “masak-masak”, forgetting he is a former Prime Minister who has the onus to prove that he lived up to ethical standards of accountability and transparency when he was Prime Minister?

I had asked Zahid Hamidi why as Defence Minister from 2009 to 2013, he overturned the decision of May 26, 2011 as recommended by the Royal Malaysian Navy to contract six Dutch-made Sigma LCS and chose the Scorpene manufacturer’s six French-made Gowind LCS on July 11, 2011 without consulting the Navy, the end-user?

Was Najib responsible for Zahid’s decision, especially as the LCS project was started when Najib was the Defence Minister before he became Prime Minister in April 2009?

Why can’t Najbi come out with a straightforward denial instead of asking for proof that he was the person responsible?

I had said there were four “Original Sins” of the RM9 billion LCS scandal, two of which were the mysterious change from Dutch-made Sigma LCS to French-made Gowind LCS and the disregard of the views and stand of the end-user, the Royal Malaysian Navy.

Najib cannot disclaim responsibility for the RM9 billion LCS scandal as he was not only the Prime Minister, he was also the Finance Minister who must give the final approval for the RM9 billion LCS procurement.

Is Najib right in talking about “a far larger majority vote for Pekan in GE15”, although columnist Mariam Mokhtar recently wrote an article entitled: “Najib, the man with the ‘tainted touch’”.

Will Najib set forth again in his “Malu Apa BOSSku” campaign, despite his second 1MDB scandal – the RM9 billion LCS scandal – with a third 1MDB scandal for Najib about to break open?

Why is Najib making the most noise, even more than the then Defence Minister, Zahid Hamidi, after the expose of the RM9 billion LCS scandal by the PAC report?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Sunday, 14th August 2022