In tribute to Dr. Chen Man Hin – we have lost a great Malaysian

We have lost a great Malaysian with the death of Dr. Chen Man Hin, 98.

Although China-born, Dr. Chen was a model Malaysian, who regards himself as a Malaysian first despite his Chinese heritage and ethnicity.

Dr. Chen dreamt the Malaysian Dream, and Malaysia can only succeed if all Malaysians dream the Malaysian Dream, not a Malay Dream, a Chinese Dream, an Indian Dream, Kadazan Dream or Dayak Dream.

Justice, freedom, equality and progress are for all Malaysians, regardless of race, religion or region, if Malaysia is not slide down the slippery slope to a failed state.

Dr. Chen fought the fight for all Malaysians for four decades without asking anything in return for himself.

He should be a model for all Malaysians, regardless of race and religion if Malaysia wants to to become a world-class great nation.

Malaysia needs more Dr. Chen Man Hins if the country is to achieve its potential and become a world-class great nation.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Seremban on Wednesday, 17th August 2022