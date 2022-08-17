The Melaka State Government must clarify why and how the Melaka Gateway project was allowed to proceed without an EIA report

The Melaka State Government and Department of Environment (DOE) must immediately impose a stop-work order on the Melaka Gateway project until a full investigation and clarification are made on the status of the project’s Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report.

I refer to the parliamentary reply by the Ministry of Environment and Water (dated 8 August 2022) to my question on whether or not the Melaka Gateway project has obtained an EIA approval, and when was such approval granted. Surprisingly, the Minister disclosed that the Melaka Gateway project, under KAJ Development Sdn Bhd, has never submitted any EIA report to the DOE.

The failure of the Melaka Gateway project to submit an EIA report is against Section 34A of the Environmental Quality Act 2012 and the Environmental Quality (Prescribed Activities) (Environmental Impact Assessment) Order 2015. An EIA report must be submitted and approved by the DOE for any land reclamation involving man-made island or above 50 hectares in size. No project should begin until and unless the EIA has been approved by the DOE.

Yet, the Melaka Gateway was launched in 2014 by the then Prime Minister, Najib Razak, and Melaka Chief Minister, Idris Haron. The plan involved reclaiming 1,366 acres of land in the Melaka Straits. The projected development cost was RM42 billion, and it was estimated to create over 40,000 jobs, bring in 2.5 million tourists yearly, and generate RM1.19 trillion for the local economy.

Today, the Melaka Gateway project has not only failed to deliver its promises but has caused major environmental damage to the Melaka coastline. The project has badly affected the fishing communities in Bandar Hilir and Duyong. It has also affected the cultural heritage of the unique Kristang community in Portuguese Settlement. The Melaka Gateway project, along with others along the coastline, has triggered coastal erosion and disruption to the irrigation system, which has contributed to the increased frequency of flash floods in Melaka.

The Melaka State Government must clarify how such a major project was allowed to proceed even though the EIA report was not submitted and approved. Recently, the state government handed back the project to the developer although the contract was terminated by the state government in 2020. The continuous lack of transparency has caused major doubt about the integrity and viability of the project.

I will be consulting with the local communities and legal experts on the possibility of initiating legal action on this issue. The well-being of the people and environment of Melaka should be protected, not unsustainable mega-projects.

Khoo Poay Tiong MP for Kota Melaka

Media statement by Khoo Poay Tiong in Malacca on Wednesday, 17th August 2022