The Royal Malaysian Police Department (PDRM) must update the public on the progress of their efforts to track down and arrest the teacher who allegedly raped several secondary school girls in Bintulu, as this is matter of public interest.

It has been more than 5 days and so far we have not heard news of the suspect who was accused of sexually assaulting and molesting several students in the secondary school that he was working in.

Since Sarawak has immigration autonomy, I am sure the immigration department have records on when he left Sarawak and where he was heading.

On top of that the police can even monitor his bank transactions to determine his whereabouts or even get a court order to freeze his accounts to flush him out faster.

The suspect must be tracked down and arrested as soon as possible to ensure justice for the victims and victim’s family.

Any longer this drags on, it will give the wrong impression and be perceived as delayed justice for the victims and the family. This also may affect confidence of parent sending their children to such schools if they feel they are not fully protected.

This is really a serious issue and really unfortunate that such incidents happened in schools where is supposedly a safe place where our children can come and gain knowledge rather than be taken advantaged of by predators.

Dr. Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen DAPSY NATIONAL CHIEF & MP FOR BANDAR KUCHING

Media statement by Dr. Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen in Kuching on Wednesday, 17th August 2022