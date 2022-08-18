In Tribute to Dr. Chen Man Hin (2) – “Fighter to the end”

Public intellectual Dr. Lim Teck Ghee has this to say of Dr. Chen Man Hin:

“Great and good man who was always humble and modest. Fire for the undeserving but charity for the needy and deserving. Very unusual combination.

“Old school but kept going on and on. Fighter to the end.

“Nation has lost one of its best but his ideals live on.”

Author and social critic Kee Thuan Chye has this to say:

“My condolences on the passing of Dr. Chen Man Hin.

“He fought the good fight. May he rest in peace.”

Dr. Chen has always been humble and modest, but he has iron in the soul and is always prepared to go the extra mile for justice, freedom and equality for all Malaysians, regardless of race, religion or region.

We need more Malaysians to be like Dr. Chen Man Hin if Malaysia is to succeed as a world-class great nation.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Thursday, 18th August 2022