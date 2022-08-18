Tribute To Founding DAP National Chairman Dr Chen Man Hin

DAP mourns the passing of our Founding National Chairman Dr Chen Man Hin at 98, just two years shy of his centenary. Dr Chen was soft spoken but his quiet nature could not hide his indomitable will to right wrongs and an iron-clad determination to seek a better Malaysia filled with equal opportunity, socio-economic justice and human dignity.

Dr Chen was a man of few words but when facing acts of gross injustice, he would forcefully press the issue. Such was his anger when the entire DAP national leadership was decapitated following the detention of 16 top leaders under the Internal Security Act in 1987 under the infamous Operasi Lalang. Dr Chen pointed at the Home Minister in Parliament and indicated the empty seats of the detained DAP MPs in Parliament, shouting angrily that the government was sabotaging democracy by illegally removing MPs elected by the rakyat they could not defeat in the polls.

Dr Chen was willing to stand up in DAP’s moment of need. His moral uprightness was respected by all. He would always lend a helping hand to party leaders who were victimised by BN. His personal friendship with Lim Kit Siang was bonded by principles and struggle and filled with unquestioned trust. As a practicing Catholic, he was fondly known as the Pope for his unremitting moral standards and integrity.

His moral compass had no room for party traitors and would never forgive those responsible for the notorious Sheraton Move that betrayed the mandate of the rakyat. He detested political frogs and he had to endure party hopping by colleagues who defected to MCA after winning their seats on the DAP ticket. That he witnessed the recent passing of the constitutional amendment in the Dewan Rakyat to ban party-hopping by MPs during this lifetime, must be immensely satisfying for Dr Chen.

Dr Chen mostly let his deeds lead the way. His humanity shone through in his calling as a medical doctor, giving free medical treatment without complaint to the poor regardless of race and religion. He was so well-loved that until today tales of his generosity and kindness still reverberate around every community in Seremban.

Personally, I thank Dr Chen for persuading me to enter electoral politics during the 1986 general elections and showing his care for my well-being after my imprisonment in 1998 in trying to defend an underaged Malay girl who was detained even though she was raped. He would never forget to remind us that we are trustees of the people and servants of God in holding positions of power.

We will miss him for his role in leading us on this difficult journey from an opposition party with a hopeless cause to be a partner in power with our allies in government. Together with Lim Kit Siang and the late Karpal Singh, Dr Chen formed the invincible triumvirate in the DAP who would not be bought, refused to break under pressure and persevered against impossible odds to make DAP what it is today – the largest political party in Parliament with 42 MPs.

Dr Chen, your legacy shall live on. We, who follow after you, shall continue that great task to build a better Malaysia for all, and in the words of St Francis of Assisi, “Where there is discord, may we bring harmony. Where there is error, may we bring truth. And where there is despair, may we bring hope..”

Lim Guan Eng DAP National Chairman & MP For Bagan

