Zahidi Zainul Abdidin should go for mental health checks himself for continuing to make personal attacks against young women complaining about government failed policies or shortcomings

Whilst Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Zahidi Zainul Abidin has a right to defend government policies, including the practice of hiring contract staff within the national news agency Bernama and Bernama TV, there is no reason for him to make unwarranted and baseless attack against complainants. Is making personal attacks an attempt by Zahidi to cover up the complaints by Sydney Yap Xi Ni and distract attention from the real issues raised about Bernama?

Yesterday Zahidi said Bernama might consider “checking the health” of outgoing Bernama TV staff member Sydney Yap Xi Ni who had previously highlighted complaints of pay cuts and other internal problems at the news agency’s TV arm. Zahidi added, “Maybe she ‘tension’, was mentally ill, or she had fought with anyone…”.

Such outrageous behaviour by a Deputy Minister is unjustified and unacceptable. Zahidi and Bernama may be unhappy that Sidney complained but they should allow an independent investigation of the issues raised and due process to proceed. Making personal attacks before such due process is completed is irresponsible and unbecoming of a Deputy Minister.

This is not the first time that Zahidi was caught out for making personal attacks against young women making complaints about government inadequacy and shortcomings. Previously in 2020, he had attacked a University Malaysia Sabah student, Veveonah Mosibin from Pitas in Sabah, for highlighting the poor state of digital infrastructure and connectivity in the rural areas in Sabah.

Veveonah’s viral video of her climbing a tree to gain Internet access in order to sit for online exams, was initially dismissed by Zahidi as an attempt by Veveonah to pretend to take a university exam on a tree to popularise her YouTube channel. Following a huge public outcry, Zahidi was then forced to apologise to her in September 2020 for his inaccurate statement.

This latest attack on another young lady making a complaint about Bernama, is even more serious as Zahidi calls her mentally ill and questions her mental health, thereby adversely jeopardizing her future job prospects. Zahidi should show a good example by going through a mental health check himself for continuing to make personal attacks against young women who dares to complain about failed government policies and shortcomings.

Lest Zahidi forgets, the Federal Constitution automatically disqualifies MPs and Senators who are certified as mentally insane.

Lim Guan Eng DAP National Chairman & MP For Bagan

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 19th August 2022