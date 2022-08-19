The State Government should step up its effort and increase the funding to assist those pig farmers affected by the African Swine Fever disease

As reported by Steven Rundi today, the State Government has sometime in July this year approved a fund of RM497,000 to assist those pig farmers affected by the ASF disease in 2021.

This assistance fund allocation of RM497,000 is far too little and too slow.

The first case of ASF disease was reported in July 2021. According to Rundi’s report, it was only in July 2022 that the State Government approved the allocation to assist the pig farmers. That is a year after the outbreak of the ASF disease.

Also according to Rundi’s report, as at 16.8.2022, a total of 32,204 pigs were culled because of the ASF disease. Taking an average cost of RM800 per pig culled, that is a total loss of RM25 million to the pig farmers. Yet, the State Government only allocated a sum of RM497,000 to assist them, not even 2% of their total loss.

I urge the State Government to be more proactive when it comes to assisting those pig farmers affected by the ASF disease and not give mere token assistance.

Chong Chieng Jen DAP SARAWAK CHAIRMAN

Media statement by Chong Chieng Jen in Kuching on Friday, 19th August 2022