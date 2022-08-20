PAS criticism of concerts shows they are bankrupt of ideas

PAS latest criticism on the “frequency of concerts in Malaysia which they claimed will anger Allah” shows how bankrupt they are of ideas and have nothing else constructive to offer to Malaysians but merely to create animosity in a multicultural and plural society like Malaysia.

When Malaysians are grappling with a surge of cost of living and a gloomy economy, all PAS seem to care about is to ‘moral police ‘ others while often trying to interfere with rights of other Malaysians that are protected under the Federal Constitution.

PAS should acknowledge and respect that Malaysians are able to think and evaluate any form of entertainment for themselves, and that the fate of the country lies on good governance and policies rather than the amount of concerts that we have.

Fact of the matter, I think what brings “real anger” is blatant corruption, bad governance, inequality, discrimination, oppressive laws, and even threats of harm against another, including members of our judiciary, which they are silent about.

All these divisive rhetoric are merely smokescreen for their leader’s incompetence in government in dealing with real issues that affects all Malaysians as well as their deafening silence against their own partners in government who are involved in grand corruption and kleptocracy.

This is why, there should not be a place for PAS in positions of power in our country where they can influence and formulate national policies that affects us all including our children.

They should “keluar dari tempurung” and address real issues affecting Malaysians rather than trying to infringe the rights of others that are protected under the Federal Constitution.

Dr. Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen DAPSY NATIONAL CHIEF & MP FOR BANDAR KUCHING

Media statement by Dr. Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 20th August 2022